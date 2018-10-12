Plex virtualises its way on to Linux as a Canonical Snap

STREAMING YOUR favourite shows with Linux just got a lot easier after Canonical announced Plex as a Snap.

The popular platform allows users to combine their own files with streamed ones from a series of channels has been available in a variety of formats, but the arrival of a universal (almost) Linux version will open up a system that goes beyond their desktop, thanks to the server aspect, which will make media accessible from anywhere.

Additionally, with the right hardware, it can be turned into a DVR.

"When it comes to media, today's consumers want instant access and choice without the fuss. Plex is the ideal platform to cater to their needs, and we're thrilled to welcome them to the Snaps ecosystem", said Jamie Bennett, VP of Engineering, Devices & IoT at Canonical.

"Today's addition is tribute to the growing strength of the Linux community. Plex's use of Snap technology allows their developers to push out the latest features straight to the user - prioritising usability and security. Plex is another great addition to the Snaps portfolio and we look forward to more names joining in the coming months."

Canonical has been creating Snaps, along with the community, for some time now, often patching gaping holes in the Linux product library with virtualised software which can then run not just on Canonical's own Linux distro, but a range of others including KDE Neon, Debian, Fedora, Manjaro, OpenSUSE, Zorin and Ubuntu.

Every time a Snap launches, it will be the latest available version without the user having to do anything at all. Popular packages including Spotify, Slack and most notably the previously neglected Skype have arrived, all in a very short space of time, with over 200 Snaps available in the store in total.

Plex is completely free, but installing now will also give you a 30-day trial of the premium PlexPass offering with access to even more content. μ