Bing and Yahoo are serving up some unsavoury search results

SEARCH ENGINES Bing and Yahoo, best known for not being Google, are apparently churning up some seriously offensive search results.

According to How-To Geek, Bing's image search is throwing up racist terms, sexualised children and anti-semitic slogans (and the odd dinkle).

Because Yahoo powers its search with Bing, the search engine that Microsoft wished we used, it is getting the same result.

The auto-complete for the search bar is at it as well, completing search queries with offensive, racist terms, with the results seemingly plucked from Yahoo Answers posts, and that place is rife with it already.

Bing's smart suggestion bubbles which pop up when you're searching are even worse, with the term "jews" producing phrases including "dirty jews" and "evil jews".

As if that wasn't bad enough, this is when SafeSearch is switched on. A test on the term "black people are" proves it, with offensive terms not being allowed until SafeSearch is switched off, when it was able to come up with "are stupid", "are retarded" and "are monkeys".

Of course, these sort of terms are offensive in any case, but it does seem to show there's a definite bias against parts of society in the algorithm.

Additionally, videos showing 'sexy' videos of underage girls can be found in the video search whilst many of the offensive phrases can start to appear on the Bing Homepage if you keep going long enough.

Let's be straight here, Google is not blameless and has already had its own anti-semitism row. But the fact that this is going on at a time when Bing is making inroads to make its searches smarter with AI, this is a serious worry.

Microsoft's Jeff Jones told How-To-Geek: "We take matters of offensive content very seriously and continue to enhance our systems to identify and prevent such content from appearing as a suggested search. As soon as we become aware of an issue, we take action to address it."

Microsoft is said to have begun work to fix the offensive search results but it won't happen overnight and will require a definite policy from the company with resources to make the clean up successful. μ