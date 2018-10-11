Nvidia CEO: AI advancements will result in a four-day working week

MUNICH: ADVANCEMENTS IN ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (AI) will ultimately lead to a four-day working week, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has claimed.

Echoing recent remarks from the Trades Union Congress (TUC), Huang - during a Q&A session at Nvidia's GPU Technology Conference on Thursday - said that AI will do the "mundane" jobs that humans don't want to do and ultimately pave the way for a shorter working week.

"There was a time when we worked seven days a week, and then the agricultural revolution came along, and now we all work five days a week," Huang said. "It's very likely this will change to four days. And I think that's a fine thing - we can spend more time reading, enjoy life, and play video games."

While a four-day working week - which the TUC expects to be introduced "this century" - would undoubtedly be welcomed by us lazy meatbags, there will likely be some casualties along the way. Although Huang believes that technologies such as automation and robotics are a necessity that will largely support the human workforce, he noted that there will "surely" be job losses as these technologies advance.

"The world needs almost twice as many truck drivers, almost twice as many farmers, and we need probably 10 times as many construction workers; three professions which young people don't enjoy," he said. "These are fundamental industries that need acceleration or need automation.

"Of course, some people also say that there are some industries that will lose jobs, and I surely believe that too."

But, on the other end of the spectrum, Huang notes that AI will create new jobs, along with new types of jobs.

"These new types of jobs might be related to us teaching computers how to do mundane work we don't want to do," he predicted. "We just don't know exactly how jobs will change yet."

The automotive industry is one of the industries where Huang, himself a Tesla driver, expects to see some of the biggest changes as a result of new technologies; he expects that "literally everything that moves", including trucks buses and shuttles" will one day become autonomous. µ