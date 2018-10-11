Samsung's Galaxy A9 comes out swinging with four rear cameras

The Galaxy A9 has more cameras on its arse than most photographers have in their collection

SAMSUNG'S CLEARLY GOT A CHUBBY for smartphone cameras given it's revealed the Galaxy A9 with four cameras stuck on to its backside.

You'd normally expect to see such a suite of snappers on Sammy's flagship Galaxy handsets, but the Galaxy S9 only has two rear cameras, as does the Note 9. Samsung has instead decided to debut this quartet of cameras on a handset aimed at the mid-range market.

Let's start with the snapper specs: the rear array comprises a 24MP f/1.7 aperture lens, a 10MP f/2.4 2x telephoto lens, an 8MP f/2.4 wide-angle lens, and a 5MP f/2.2 lens for depth sensing.

The idea is that the suite of cameras will effectively be able to snap more than ever before, with a wide-angle lens being able to capture 120-degrees of imagery, and the 5MP lens helping add depth-of-field to photos and help deliver the swish-looking bokeh effects photography folks get all fizzy abut.

Given Huawei and LG have both whacked a trio of cameras on their flagship phones' backsides, Samsung seems to have gone one better, but we'd have to give the cameras a test before we can see if they are anything more than a marketing gimmick.

Back to the regular specs. Samsung has plonked a 6.3in FHD+ 1,080x2,220 Super AMOLED display into a rather neat and rounded chassis with gentle curves to the body but no wrap-around screen. There's no hint of a notch either but the top and bottom bezels are pretty trim and the display practically hits the edges of the phone.

Along the sides, you'll find power and volume buttons, and even a Bixby switch. On the rear sits a fingerprint scanner, positioned neatly in the top centre of the phone's backside and away from the camera array. And on the bottom, as one comes to expect, there's a USB-C port on the bottom, a single speaker and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

There's a trio of colours with silly names to choose from as well: Lemonade Blue, Caviar Black, and Bubblegum Pink. Sigh.

Under the hood sits an octa-core chip offering top speeds of 2.2GHz and 1.8GHz to take care of less demanding tasks. Samsung didn't mention what chip it is using in its press but various reports have the SoC pegged as a SnapfrSnap 660, a solid mid-range chip.

Memory comesim at a healthy 6GB of RAM, and storage starts at 128GB onboard, which can be upgraded to 512GB with a microSD card. While battery capacity hit 3,800mAh.

And that's the Galaxy A9. So far it looks to be shaping up to be a solid mid-range Android phone and with a retail price of £549 it looks to be offering some nice features without hitting the crazy flagship price tags.

We'll need to give the phone a test to see if it cuts the mustard but so far everything looks promising. µ