Internet Archive launches repository of 15,000 playable Commodore 64 games

THE INTERNET ARCHIVE has added a Commodore 64 emulator to its website, so users can play the extensive game library in-browser.

The Commodore 64 becomes the third in-browser collection after the Commodore Amiga and a range of arcade games from LCD pocket to full cabinet were released over the last few years.

The site uses an adaptation of the Vice emulator, compiled in Emscripten, and there are already 10,500 titles available, which the Archive confirms is a growing number. In fact, at time of writing it already seems to have exceeded 15,000.

All the games load in around five seconds and come complete with the loading screen for added vintage lols.

The games themselves can be downloaded as .torrent files, and there are cover art and screenshots to grab too.

Although the Commodore 64's heyday was in the 1980s, development continues to this day, with nearly 400 games already in the system that were written in the 21st Century.

The peak of the content, of course, comes from the halcyon days of 1983 and 1984 where over 2,000 games are already available. There's also one title dating from 1977, which is a bit weird as the CBM64 (as it was sometimes known) wasn't invented yet.

The Internet Archive has been cataloguing as much technology as it can, including curation of the "Wayback Machine" which caches internet pages as live for posterity. It recently used this technology to update dead links in Wikipedia to point at the pages as they were when the entry was made, instead of to 404s.

Other projects have included 78 RPM records, early GIFs from Geocities, and around 2,300 games written in MS-DOS.

The organisation has not been without its controversies, with copyright holders of long abandoned software returning to take back their creations, and a project to move a back up of the entire service to Canada, just in case Trump decides to go a bit Gilead on us. μ