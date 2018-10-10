Microsoft sends borked Windows 10 October Update back to Insiders

This could have been you. Now it won't be.

MICROSOFT HAS RESTARTED the rollout of its October 2018 Update for Windows after being forced to suspend it after complaints.

The new release is currently testing with the brave and fearless Microsoft Insider Program. Yes, the same team of beta testers who didn't spot it the first time.

Alright, to be fair to them, they did spot it, back in Spring, but it was decided by you-know-who that it wasn't a serious issue. More on that later.

The borkage, which affected ‘less than one-hundredth of one per cent' of users, according to Microsoft, was causing users to lose their files as the new installation ramraided over the top.

There are mixed reports as to why this happened, but a change in the way that local folders are addressed in the update could have led to the files not being indexed. If you want to get techie, it's to do with the relationship between local files, OneDrive files and something called "Known Folder Redirection" which didn't go to plan.

Windows 10 October 2018 Update will begin to roll out to the rest of us as soon as it has been confirmed that there are no further issues.

In the meantime, if you have lost data, the chances are Microsoft will be able to get it back - it's probably still there on the hard drive, without an address, doing showtunes with Little Orphan Annie.

However, the longer you leave it, and the more actively you use your computer, the more likely it is that the files, essentially sitting ducks, get overwritten. As such if you think you may have been affected, contact Microsoft urgently, they can help you get the stuff back.

Meanwhile, the Windows Insiders are getting an improved Feedback Hub with colour coding for showstopper issues like this. It comes with an apology from Microsoft for not spotting the reports earlier.

So the system works. Kind of. μ