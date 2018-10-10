Apple's next iPad Pro could have 4K HDR support and USB-C

APPLE'S NEXT IPAD PRO could come with support for 4K HDR video and a USB-C port for connecting it to more things, potentially making it more of a computer-killer.

At least that's according to sources familiar with the iPad Pro's development who blabbed to 9to5Mac, claiming that the new fondle slate will also have a near edge-to-edge display.

Such a screen would mean the somewhat iconic home button on the iPad Pro goes the way of the dodo, with Apple instead using Face ID for login and security purposes.

The most noteworthy addition would be the USB-C port as the would expand upon the proprietary Lighting port Apple usually equips its iDevices with and open up the next-gen iPad Pro to a whole host of peripherals and allow rapid transfer of large files, as well as a connection to 4K displays, assuming said USB-C port supports Thunderbolt 3.

Apple has previously touted the iPad Pro and its keyboard accessory as valid replacements for laptops, even creating an advert when an iPad Pro toting kid asks, infuriatingly, "what's a computer?" when asked what she's doing on her 'computer' by a nosy neighbour.

The iPad Pro hasn't really managed to be a proper laptop replacement, certainly not in the way the Microsoft's Surface Pro can be. This is arguably down to a lack of mouse support and the limited flexibility of iOS when compared to full-fat Windows 10.

But some tweaks to the iPad Pro's design and features could bring it closer to being a proper professional gadget. Ideally, we'd like to see an iPad that can mix iOS with say a light version of macOS for pseudo laptop use, but Apple has been pretty clear that isn't something it will do as it reckons its fans don't want such a software mash-up. µ