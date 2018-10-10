Google introduces a new Chromecast, but very, very quietly

Not much change but does a better penguin impression

A COUPLE of devices that we were expecting managed not to make it into Google reveal on Tuesday. The most intriguing was the Chromecast, which had been seen in the wild but then failed to make mention on stage.

The truth is, there is a new Chromecast. And it's almost the same as the old one.

In fact, the specs list is so underwhelming, it's not surprising it wasn't mentioned as a new product.

The main change to the design is slightly more rounded corners on the disc, with a "G" logo in place of the Chrome logo.

Other than that it's pretty much the same. No 4K. No Android TV. In fact, the only differences are that the new version runs 802.11ac WiFi, and that it's now compatible with Chromecast Audio groups.

If you're not a Chromecast user, that information is so obscure as to be nonsensical, so let's quickly bring you up to speed.

If you have multiple Chromecasts on your home network, you can create groups for multi-room audio in the Home app.

Up to now, this functionality has been limited to certain devices, and the regular Chromecast hasn't been part of it. The new version allows it meaning that you can make your TV part of your multi-room audio set up. Sonos, who?

Other than that, no change. Oh right, it's now available in white as well. But that's it.

Oh yes, and it can cope with 60fps in full HD (1080p).

But that really is it.

Wait - did we say that the multiroom thing will come early next year with a software drop? Coz thems the breaks.

That's it.

Prices stay at £30. If you need 4K, the Chromecast Ultra is still available for £70.

But if you've got a Gen 1 or Gen 2, there's not much argument for stripping them out and starting again. μ