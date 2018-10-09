Google announces Pixel Slate tablet, but no new Pixelbook

The Pixel Slate live seen here with its expensive optional keyboard

GOOGLE HAS SHOWN OFF the Google Pixel Slate, the company's first Chrome OS-powered tablet.

The company is burblingly happy about the Pixel Slate's custom-made display, which Google says is faster and more efficient than a traditional LCD, and device's dual front-facing speakers, tuned using Google's AI. There's also an 8MP camera on each side, also tuned using the firm's machine learning tech.

A new interface for Chrome OS includes an AI-powered launcher which predicts the apps you're most likely to want.

Google is going big on security too, boasting that the Pixel Slate packs a dedicated Titan security chip and a fingerprint reader embedded into the power button.

If you want a keyboard, there's a folio case for that, with the keys modelled on last year's Pixel, because the world really needed another laptop that doesn't sit on your lap.

As ever, there's Android apps as well as Chrome OS. No official word on the rumoured Linux or Windows options, though.

The Pixel Slate will be available "later this year" in the US, Canada and the UK starting at $599. The case is an additional $199 and the Pixelbook Pen in midnight blue to match the keyboard is another $99. US users will be getting three months free YouTube TV included. We should be so lucky.

Essentially, if you've seen a high-end tablet, and you've seen Chrome OS, you get the idea. But that doesn't have to be a bad thing.

But deep pockets are required for whistles and bells. μ