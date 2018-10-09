Intel reveals 28-core Xeon W-3175X aimed at pro users

This is not the new Xeon but Intel is pushing more cores to its silicon slices

INTEL HAS UNVEILED a 28-core 9th-generation Xeon processor aimed squarely at folks who need some serious power to create videos and other demanding content.

While Intel officially revealed ninth-gen Core series of chips, those will mostly be targeted at consumer and PC enthusiasts who want solid processors for gaming and general performance computing. As such, the new Xeon W-3175X processor is another kettle of silicon fish.

It rocks 10 more cores than the previous Xeon chips and can hit clock speeds of up to 4.3GHz. That might not seem that impressive when the Core i9-9900K can hit 5GHz. But the new Xeon has 56 threads to go alongside its 28 cores, and therefore is geared up for multi-threaded workloads that content creators tend to use.

The CPU is also unlocked so overclockers can roll up their sleeves and get cracking at squeezing more performance out of the chip.

The Xeon W-3175X also provides support for up to 512GB of 6-channel DDR4 RAM running at 2666MHz, with a 38.5MB of Intel Smart Cache, so expect it to help handle hefty video files with relative ease, providing its setup in an appropriate workstation.

And that where you can expect to find the new Xeon chip and it's very much a workstation rather than enthusiast part, especially as the price tag is excepted to be somewhere in the $10,000 ballpark, at least that's from going by the pricing of previous core-stuffed Xeon CPUs.

With a thermal design power of 255W, the CPU looks ot be pretty power hungry as well, but then that's the cost of having a heck of a lot of performance on tap.

Previously leaked benchmarks put the Xeon W-3175X in the same performance arena at AMD's Threadripper 2990X processor, which comes with a price tag of some £1,600 yet offers 32 cores and 64 threads. SO on paper AMD's part looks like a thorn in Intel's side, particularly when it comes to bang for the buck, but then on paper doesn't really cut the silicon mustard when it comes to real-world performance.

As such, we'll just have to wait and see what the Xeon W-3175X can do when it makes its debut in December. µ