Over a thousand top websites will be borked by Chrome 70

THOUSANDS OF websites could be borked by the arrival of Chrome 70.

The issue stems from a long publicised decision to revoke security certificates issued by Symantec.

The move involves pre-June 2016 certificates from Symantec itself, as well as Thawte, VeriSign, Equifax, GeoTrust and RapidSSL.

But Techcrunch reports that, despite having over a year to prepare, 1139 of the top million websites are still using a certificate set for the chop.

According to security researcher Scott Helme These include some big names like Pantone (not the cake people) and Ferrari.

With free certificates from the likes of letsencrypt and a long time policy of HTTPS first by Google, this was never going to end well for anyone who didn't understand or chose to ignore the warnings.

Google warned that it would ‘distrust' all such certificates starting in Chrome 66, after in emerged that many were given out that required far greater scrutiny, whilst others were found to have been susceptible to forgery.

At the time, Google said that it would "fully remove trust in Symantec's old infrastructure and all of the certificates it has issued," in Chrome 70.

That was over a year ago, and so theoretically should have been ample time to make the arrangements.

But if Windows XP has taught us anything, it's that people simply don't make such changes till the absolutely have to, and there will now be a sudden rush for a replacement as the deadline approaches within weeks (Chrome 69 is the current stable version with Chrome 70 in beta. Each version is usually progressed after a month).

Google Chrome is currently the most used web browser in the world and having your site made inaccessible on it will not be welcome news.