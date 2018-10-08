Facebook launches 'Portal' its video-chat hardware range with added Alexa

FACEBOOK HAS launched the Portal range, a series of video chat gadgets that mark once and for all that video calling has become the norm.

The video screen also has Amazon's Alexa built in, making them more akin to the Amazon Echo Show.

There will be two devices at launch, the Portal+, offering full HD on a 15.6in screen that can be used either in portrait or landscape, and the Portal which packs a 10.1in 720p display.

The big draw for the Portal is that it uses face-tracking technology to follow you round the room on a call and zooming in and out at will. They're designed to be used at a distance, rather than up close like a laptop or tablet, making every room a huddle room.

Sounds creepy, right?

It can also be set to adjust to cater for other people in the room, and even has photo augmentations which can be used alongside a range of stories.

Users of Spotify and Pandora can listen to the same track, but without feedback and eco. Oh yes, and the group calling function can cope with up to eight people at a time.

Zuckerberg's plans to go all-in on video screens has been no secret, but the launch comes at a terrible time for the company which is still reeling from a range of privacy scares.

Because the device has been built around Facebook Messenger, rather than WhatsApp, the encryption offered isn't end-to-end causing concern about whether "the man" could listen in.

Weirdly, there's no option to view your Facebook news feed at launch, nor your Instagram account. Instead, Facebook's video service Watch, news from Newsy and recipes from the Food Network are all you get.

That and the joy of knowing there's a privacy timebomb in your kitchen.

Portal will be on sale next month in the US for $199-$349. Other territories will follow. μ