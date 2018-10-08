OnePlus 6T reveal date is revealed - tickets now on sale

ONEPLUS has finally told everyone what they already knew - the OnePlus 6T is coming.

Confirmation that once again the event will be ticketed with attendees given the ticket-price back in a discount on the handset.

After the OnePlus 6 was revealed in an event at the Olympic Park in London, this time the action is at Pier 36 in New York City with tickets on sale now.

Pier 36 is also where INQ attended the recent Lenovo event held in the city, apropos of nothing.

The "Unlock The Speed" event will, of course be live streamed in case you don't want to make the schlep.

There are, as far as we know, very few surprises in store after what has been a very leaky time for pre-release phones. What we do know, however is that this one seems set to be more in line with the expectations of a flagship from Samsung, Huawei or Sony, in terms both of the chips inside and the feature set.

Already it has been confirmed that there will be no headphone jack, something that OnePlus has been very proud of preserving in previous models.

Additionally, it looks likely that there will be an embedded fingerprint sensor in the display. And of course a notch.

Usually, the ‘T' series, generally released six months after its ‘parent' is an incremental change, but it seems that this time, the plucky start up that is definitely not bankrolled by Oppo, honest, has decided to go full on gung-ho.

It may well come as a price though, as whilst OnePlus will be keen to keep their flagship at a midrange price, those cutting edge fingerprint sensors don't come cheap and could be the key to a price near the $600 mark than $500.

OnePlus confirms that no devices will be for sale on the day (but there may be goodies including the Bullets Wireless headphones). India, which is one of OnePlus's biggest markets, will be having its own launch, but there is nothing set for the UK this time.

In the meantime, bookmark this page for up to date news and rumours. μ