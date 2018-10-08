The minimal Turing Test shows machines will never beat us at puerility

LOOK, WE'RE BUSY people. In 50 years time, you're not going to have time to sift through an entire essay to establish whether your neighbour is real, or Alexa version 127.9. Fortunately, researchers at MIT have been brainstorming how to streamline the Turing Test, to reduce it to a single word.

In other words, if you could one word to showcase your humanity, what would it be? Obviously ‘error', ‘RAM', or ‘gigahertz' is out unless you want to be known as a specific kind of person, so what would you choose?

The researchers asked 936 participants to choose the word to prove themselves, and if nothing else it shows we're not hugely original as a species. In all, 134 people picked "love," 33 chose "compassion", and 25 chose "please." In fact, 428 words were given in total, ranging from the religious ("Jesus", "God", "Faith") to hungry ("pizza", "ham", "pudding.")

But look a little closer at the picture above, and you'll see a whole new subgenre, which suggests that the participants weren't taking it seriously. Or maybe they realised that to beat the machine you need a level of pureility that robots just don't possess. In that group: "asshole," "cunt," "bootylicious", "fart", "diarrhea" and "penis."

Well done, subjects.

This doesn't just seem to be a fluke, though. In a second test, researchers showed 2,405 participants a pair of words and asked them which one they thought had been generated by a machine. While words appealing to our higher minds fared well - "love," "human," and "please" - they were no match for "poop" which ultimately won the day. Nothing says humans like poop, apparently.

In other words, an AI would never think to subvert the test by trying to be funny. Unless, of course, the MIT paper were part of the machine learning exercise. Then poop could yet enter its vocabulary… µ