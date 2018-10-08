Facebook may be looking towards Oculus arcades

THE WORDS "FACEBOOK" and "arcade" in the same sentence would normally inspire the same kind of confusion as a Twitter-branded zoo or a LinkedIn creche. Still, that's what we may be getting: a now-pulled job advert spotted by Variety had Facebook looking for a "Producer of Location Based Entertainment".

Technically that could apply to booths where punters can play Farmville or complete vacuous personality quizzes, but a far better bet would be something involving Facebook's Oculus Rift division. Especially as HTC's Vive system is already beginning to appear in amusement arcades: you can currently live out your Toad fantasies (no, not those ones) on Mario Kart in VR at the O2, for example.

The listing is no longer there, indicating that Facebook got all the applicants it wanted, or wasn't happy at revealing its hand this early. Before vanishing, the text suggested that the company was looking for a go-between to establish relationships between Facebook and "best-in-class LBE partners and developers." Sorry to disappoint north Londoners, but in this context ‘LBE' likely stands for ‘Location Based Entertainment', rather than ‘London Borough of Enfield.'

While it may seem like a move away from Facebook's core hobby of collecting a creepy amount of data on you for even creepier advertisers to harvest, this is all about the long game. VR adoption rates are low, and if Facebook can expose more people to it, then maybe more people will buy the Oculus Go, Oculus Rift or upcoming Oculus Quest.

Once that's in place, you can have virtual face-to-face catch up with friends, saving you the need to actually go get coffee or a pint. More importantly, you can do it in such a way that Facebook will always be there with a contextually helpful advert.

We're some way away from that utopia/dystopia, of course, and the first job of the new applicant will be convincing arcades to buy the expensive kit in the first place. Hopefully any applicant has a prototype VR demo of a virtual reality 2p-pushing machines ready to go. µ