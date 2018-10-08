Microsoft hits kill switch on Windows 10 October Update after file shredding

MICROSOFT HAS put the brakes on the rollout of the October 2018 update to Windows 10 after reports of user files being mangled during the upgrade process.

It appears that on this occasion that nobody told the update that it wasn't allowed to overwrite other things on the drive and as a result, if the installation drive was nearly full, the update would crawl over it like some crazed Triffid.

Now, when we said last week that we were looking forward to seeing what bugs there were in the new update, we weren't quite ready for shiz to get quite as real is it has.

Microsoft has stepped in, advising users to call the Microsoft helplines for advice on the tools needed to rescue the deleted files, however as of last night, Bleeping Computer reports that the customer service agents don't know what this is.

In fact, the whole thing is a bit of a mess. Some users are being told that there is no magic tool and that a System Restore will fix it. Others are being told to use the computer as little as possible and wait for a callback from a technician.

These sound like two very different outcomes. One suggests that the files are safe and portioned off in a Windows.old type folder but not indexed. The other suggests that this could be a steamroller through your files that are now vulnerable to being overwritten.

It appears that the problem has been around in Insider builds for anything up to three months, however because it affected a tiny proportion of users, the feedback wasn't escalated to the level of ‘showstopper' and a result got out into the wild.

While it is extremely difficult for the Insider Programme to give a true 360 of what Windows changes do - after all, the system involuntary, and Microsoft has no control over what machines people are using with it, this is a massive blooper nonetheless and one that will take quite a bit of explaining.

In the meantime, unless you are feeling supremely cocky, the message is simple. Don't update. μ