Apple still doesn't understand Daylight Savings Time

SHOULD OUR WORST FEARS about artificial intelligence prove to be founded, here's a tip should you find yourself being chased down by a self-driving Apple Car gone haywire in 2030: keep running until the clocks go backwards or forward. If past form is anything to go by, the car will get the famous Apple beachball on the dashboard, before sputtering to a halt.

Yep, Apple has fallen foul to the tricky mindscrew that is Daylight Savings Time. Again. This time, it's the shiny new Apple Watch Series 4 that is struggling, with reports coming out of Australia that the wearable gets confused by the missing hour, throwing it into a reboot cycle.

The culprit appears to be the Infograph complication which maps out your activity or lethargy over a 24-hour period, with graphs for calorie-burn, exercise time and stationary hoursl. A day that only lasts 23 hours is freaking the Apple Watch Series 4 out to the degree that it has a total breakdown.

There are two fixes to the bug. The first is to just wait. If history is a good guide for the future, that 23-hour days aren't about to become the norm in Australia, and the traditional 24-hour day will be back tomorrow. If you really can't live with your Apple Watch for that time, you can try and remove the Infograph complication via the iPhone companion app.

This isn't the first time Apple has been caught out by humanity's collective desire for an extra hour in bed at the end of October. In 2010, iPhone clocks changed, but the corresponding alarms didn't, meaning a bunch of people had their schedules for the day an hour out of whack. In fact, time in general seems to be a sticking point for Apple, with iPhones crashing around the world at 12:15am on 2 December last year.

The good news is that Apple has plenty of time to fix the bug before the clocks go back in Europe on 28 October. Although it's worth noting that the 2010 bug hit both Australia and Europe so it may be worth ditching the Infograph complication on 27 October as a precaution if you can't live without your Apple Watch.

Say what you like about sundials: they may be impractical wristwear and a little light on apps, but at least they never get locked in reboot cycles. µ