Waitrose and Yale beat Amazon to UK trials of "while you're away" delivery

"Sorry mate, your lock thought I was Batman so I let myself in"

WAITROSE IS trialling a scheme which would let your shopping deliveries magically appear in your cupboards.

We say "magically" not because of any downplay of the wonderful work done by the Waitrose delivery drivers, but because the whole thing will happen before you even finish your "just one more" after work pint.

The service dubbed "while you're away" has been created in association with Yale Smart Locks, which allow owners to create a temporary access code to the front door to let the driver in.

The scheme is currently trialling with 100 houses in Coulsdon, South London, after a successful trial in the US and Scandinavia.

The Coulsdon drivers will be wearing a chest camera with which the customer can review footage the next day.

Fridge and freezer stuff gets put away, while the rest will either be left on the counter, or put away according to instructions - however don't expect the driver to be taught the idiosyncrasies of why you keep the Marmite under the sink - it'll all go into a single cupboard.

Archie Mason, head of business development at Waitrose & Partners, told The Guardian: "There is certainly an increasing demand among our customers to make shopping with us even more convenient to fit around their busy lifestyles.

"Rather than waiting for a delivery or trying to put everything away, it gives customers more flexibility to use that time differently, including more time enjoying cooking and eating the food they've bought.

"The concept of in-home delivery has started to prove popular in other countries so we are keen to establish if there is an appetite for it in the UK."

Ha. Appetite. Hilarious.

Waitrose has said that the charge for the service may change if it rolls out fully. It's likely we'd see that in the Spring, where the company estimates it could be rolled out to 1000 or more customers.

Yale is also working with Amazon on its in-home deliveries. μ