Privacy Badger chews up Google's sneaky trackers

THE PRIVACY BADGER extenion created by Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF), has been updated to tackle link tracking by Google.

This follows a similar move in May when the Badger was tweaked to take on first-party tracking by Facebook and Twitter.

Link tracking is where a site stalks a user by means of a doctored weblink. Facebook does this by replacing all ‘normal' URLs on its website with its own version behind the scenes. When a user clicks on a 'shim link' it reports information back to Facebook about the user and the destination link in a way that's invisible to the person surfing the web and occurs without their knowledge and consent. Hovering the mouse over the doctored link simply reveals the orignial URL.

Privacy Bader already prevents much third-party tracking, but this type of first-party surveillance is harder to block. EFF says Google uses a similar method to Facebook for tracking users' browsing habits.

"After you perform a web search, Google presents you with a list of results," EFF says on its website.

"On quick inspection, the links in the search results seem normal: hovering over a link to EFF's website shows that the URL underneath does, in fact, point to https://www.eff.org.

"But once you click on the link, the page will fire off a request to google.com, letting the company know where you're coming from and where you're going. This way, Google tracks not only what you search for, but which links you actually click on."

Blocking link tracking is made difficult by the variety of ways it works across browsers, EFF says, and because different Google properties such as Google Docs and Hangouts implement shim links in different ways.

Websites use a variety of methods to track users. Privacy Badger does not cover all of these, nor does it block first-party tracking on Gmail and some other Google sites, but EFF says it is continuing to work to beef up the Badger. μ