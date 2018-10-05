Nintendo patents a case to make your smartphone a Game Boy

DOES YOUR SMARTPHONE look a little bit too sleek and modern? Do you want to dress down your expensive gadget so everyone thinks you've been at the charity shop rather than the Apple store? A patent uncovered by Siliconera suggests that Nintendo may be working on the solution: a smartphone case that turns your phone into a Game Boy.

Not completely, of course: you won't have to stock up on AA batteries or hunt down your cartridges, and you won't lose the ability to tweet or email (unless you get hooked on Tetris). Rather it looks like folio case which offers the classic Game Boy look and functionality. A small window reveals as much screen as the Game Boy had in 1989, and a D-pad and the various buttons sit below to interact which touch controls onscreen.

There's even a little cut out for the front-facing camera, which gives us hopes that maybe Nintendo will be offering support for the Game Boy camera, 16 years after Nintendo ceased production of the official product.

The carefully-sized gap for cameras and the snug casing suggests this won't be a one-size-fits-all kind of product, which should make some Nintendo fans nervous. Apple and Samsung Galaxy owners can probably rest easy, but everyone else might have to consider upgrading their phone in order to downgrade to 90s tech.

A case like this wouldn't be much use without games to play on it of course, which leaves us assuming that Nintendo will offer some kind of Game Boy app with all the titles you love right there. Hopefully, these will be offered free with the case, but it wouldn't be wholly surprising if Nintendo tried to charge £9.99 per game or only supported Kirby's Dream Land.

All of this is speculation, of course - it's just a patent, and sometimes patents come to nothing but column inches. If that proves to be the case, you can at least comfort yourself by playing the Nintendo Wii in a tin of mints. µ