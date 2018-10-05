Beware: Microsoft's Windows 10 October Update has been chewing up users' files

WELL, YOU can't say we didn't see it coming. As ever, the internet is a-buzz with what's wrong with the Windows 10 October 2018 Update, which appears to have slipped through the net into a stable build.

Usually though, we'd expect it to affect a small number of users. This time however, the problems seem to come from anyone with an Nvidia GPU and anyone… erm… with files.

Specifically, anyone with files on the same volume as the Windows installation, as it appears that the new update wipes the lot.

Amongst the reports was one guy who lost 220GB worth in one hit and is understandably unimpressed.

The problem seems to manifest if the drive gets filled up in the process of updating. The warnings to tell you there isn't enough space to perform the update. Instead of doing so, it simply bulldozers over your personal files instead.

Yes, it's a rooky error from Microsoft. No we're not shocked.

Additionally, there have been a few reports of display borkage due to a problem with Nvidia driver compatibility, but we'd expect Nvidia are already all over this one. Microsoft, we're less sure about.

The prime concern should be to people with tablets and other lower end devices with only 32GB or even 64GB of memory. These are the ones likely to fill up and given that you need at least 10GB of space to do a new Windows installation anyway, the ones that probably ought to be investing in flash drive futures.

If you think you might be borderline, Microsoft suggests getting rid of temporary files and other caches, and emptying the recycling tool.

You can do all this with the Disk Cleanup Tool.

Yes. The same Disk Cleanup Tool that the update will no longer offer, once you've completed the update.

The replacement is Microsoft's new automated "Storage Sense" offering. But you've got to get there first.

If you're still determined to update, back everything up. Just to be on the safe side.

Microsoft is yet to comment on any fix. μ