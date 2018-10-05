Musk spooks investors again with a troll at the SEC on Twitter

"Elon - when we said suck as hard as you can, we didn't mean..."

LOOK ELON, we have to ask - UOK Hon?

Not content with narrowly avoiding prison by appointing a new chairman of the board (brrrrrra), being sued by a diver, smoking da marijuana like a cigarette on a live podcast stream, and generally showing the type of erratic behaviour of a man who has been sleeping in his factory, Musk has now taken on his accusers at the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) with some Twitter barbs.

Musk's tweeting has not been going well for him recently, and this time, he decided to use Twitter to criticise the people who forced his demotion over careless Tweeting:

Just want to that the Shortseller Enrichment Commission is doing incredible work. And the name change is so on point! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 4, 2018

Musk is a long time critic of what he believes is a bias towards Short Sellers (ask an accountant).

The SEC has responded by denying any plans for a name change, but won't be drawn on the content of the Tweet.

Musk is playing with fire (again) as the SEC deal which allows him to stay on as CEO providing he resign the chairmanship and personally pay $20m, with the figure matched from Tesla's coffers, is yet to be approved.

Additionally, Judge Alison Nathan who is handling the case has asked for a joint submission explaining why she should approve the deal, so poking the lion's cage at this stage isn't the brightest.

It's thought that both sides will argue that removing Musk will damage the company's stock, which already dropped 2 per cent after the Tweet. One Barclays analyst told CNN that shares in Tesla carry a "$130 Musk Premium" which would evaporate if he were deposed.

But the increasingly erratic space exploring-electric-car-building-tunnel-boring-flamethrowing entrepreneur is making it increasingly difficult for those in authority to ignore his behaviour, and there's a concern that Musk believes he is untouchable.

Remember Elon, noone is bigger than the company. μ