The £299 Nokia 7.1 is coming with dual cameras and a Snapdragon 636

NOKIA IS A COMPANY that's making up for lost time. Last night in London, the deposed mobile phone king unveiled its ninth phone of the year, and it's a stylish looking midranger: the Nokia 7.1.

Powering the device is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor, a 1.8GHz octa core last seen running the Asus ZenFone 5 and Moto Z3 Play.

The chip is backed by 3 or 4GB RAM and 32 or 64GB storage, which is something of a downgrade, considering the China-only Nokia 7 came with 4 or 6GB RAM, but there we are. Keeping the whole thing running is a pretty run of the mill 3,060mAh battery.

The Nokia 7.1 runs Android One (Oreo at launch), meaning you can expect as clean an Android experience as possible, with theoretically faster software updates too.

Packing a 1080p 5.84-inch LCD screen with a 19:9 aspect ratio, it's also the first Nokia phone to embrace the notch, because if you're not pretending you can afford an iPhone Xs in 2018, then what are you doing with your life?

Despite this iPhone tribute act, it hasn't gone all in on the anti-customer vibes and removed the headphone jack and expandable storage. So that's something.

On the back of the phone is a dual-camera array, with 12 and 5-megapixel sensors and a f/1.8 aperture with phase detection autofocus. The front-facing selfie camera is an 8-megapixel affair, and once again Nokia is touting the ‘bothie' feature - a way of taking photos using front and back cameras at once, not an affectionate new nickname for Ian Botham.

All in all, it's not a bad specification for £299. It'll start shipping on 17 October, so put the date in your diary, Nokia fans. µ