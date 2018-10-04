The KillMii is an entire Wii console in a tin of mints

IMAGINE IF you had one of the greatest video game consoles of all time. What would you do with it?

Well apparently, you take it to bits and put it inside a tin of mints.

If that sounds stupid, don't worry, it's a tin of mints with a display (because that makes it all OK, obviously).

Yes, it's time for another in our ongoing series of "things that are made to run using things they weren't made to run on". Today: a Wii in an Altoids tin.

For those who haven't come across Altoids, which are available here but only in posh shops, they're chalky mints that are very strong and come in a tin the size and shape of a small tobacco tin.

It's shite, because of course it is. Even the creator of the KillMii, as it's known admits that:

The KillMii is finished! It's a fully functional Wii portable inside an actual Altoids tin. It runs hot, has a 10 minute battery life, and awful controls, but it's a real Wii inside (not an emulator.) It's the worst thing ever. pic.twitter.com/WrqiPmVHJB — Shank (@dyxlesci) September 30, 2018

But whether or not the "worst thing ever" deserves that title is debatable, after all - this is the proper Wii hardware shrunk to a pocket size. Yes, it may be an unplayable mess, but what a proof of concept!

On the usability scale it's right up there with the guy who got his LG Android Wear smartwatch to run Windows XP, but considering the amount of plastic casing on the Wii and controller, it's still impressive stuff.

Flanking the original kit is a 320x240 pixel display, a 35mm cooling fan and LiPo batteries, all on a custom made board.

And it looks a bit like the firing mechanism for a bomb. So best not to play in on public transport. μ