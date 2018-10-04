Rise in piracy to blame on 'fragmented' legal streaming market

TORRENTING IS making a comeback, according to a new report, and it seems fragmentation in the streaming market is responsible.

The new Global Internet Phenomena report from Sandvine shows that biggest player Netflix is using 15 per cent of global internet traffic (and remember, that's without mainland China where it isn't officially available).

But as Motherboard points out, Netflix isn't so much the problem, as the file-sharing is responsible for three per cent of global internet traffic, of which 97 per cent is from BitTorrent.

If that figure seems ridiculously high, there's more. This won't account for VPN customers who are amongst the more-than-half of traffic which is now encrypted.

One of the biggest problems is exclusive content. If you're already subscribed to Now TV, and you want access to exclusive products from Sky and Amazon (and that's just for starters), then your media streaming bill can go through the roof.

In this country, big hitters like Hulu's adaptation of The Handmaid's Tale have moved to terrestrial, where it, and soon Sky Atlantic exclusive Tim Roth exclusive Tin Star, are shown on Channel 4.

But at a worldwide level, the problem is bigger and made worse by global rights for local hits (such as Better Call Saul and The Bodyguard) being snapped up by the likes of Netflix, rather than traditional broadcasters.

The result seems to be to subscribe to one or two services and pirate everything else.

The ‘cable-cutters' are more likely to subscribe to multiple services, but for traditional cable tv subscribers, the wealth of "off-world" content is just getting too much, and nobody likes missing the next big thing especially when the increased budgets being thrown at productions by streaming providers makes for award-winning shows.

These ‘exclusivity silos' appear to be a breeding ground for a new rise in torrenting, and with the likes of Disney preparing its own service, withdrawing from deals with existing broadcasters to do so, the situation could get a whole lot worse.

That said, again and again, torrenters are found to be the most likely to pay for content too. So it's not all bad. μ