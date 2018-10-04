NINTENDO COULD REVEAL a new Switch model in 2019, according to sources familiar with the Japanese gaming giant's machinations, reports the Wall Street Journal.

Ninty is apparently chewing over a model with a new, brighter screen and a chassis that's thinner and lighter than the first-gen Switch, which wasn't exactly a hefty hybrid games console.

The WSJ notes that Switch sales are still ticking along but no longer doing the dizzying numbers that Nintendo experienced last year and early 2018. So a refreshed model could get Switch fans rummaging in their pockets for the cash to get an updated version or tempt people who were sitting on the fence and not sure that the Switch was the portable console for them.

Such a refresh for Nintendo's console isn't unusual, given it's tweaked both the Nintendo 3DS and 2DS consoles with not insignificant refreshes in the past few years.

Given the Switch has an off-the-shelf Nvidia Tegra X1, which has since been updated, we'd expect a new Switch to come with boosted innards as well as a tweaked design.

A higher resolution display wouldn't be a bad idea even though the Switch's 720p panel is still pretty nice. And some slimmed down bezels around the screen would be appreciated, but may that because we've swallowed 2018's bezel-shaving trend hook, line and sinker.

That being said, if the WSJ's sources are indeed legit and correct, a new Switch is likely to only be an incremental upgrade over its predecessor as Nintendo wont' want to millions upon millions of people who bought the original Switch to feel like their console is utterly redundant after a mere two or so years.

There's a whole slew of incoming Switch games on the horizon, so we suspect Nintendo isn't exactly going to leave its first-generation Switch out in the cold. At the same time, a few neat tweaks to the Switch wouldn't go unappreciated, not that our wallets would approve. µ