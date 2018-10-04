AMD will reveal 7nm processors and next-gen graphics cards at CES 2019

AMD LOOKS SET TO HAVE a busy CES 2019 as it's expected to reveal next-gen 7nm Zen 2-based processors and new graphics cards at the Las Vegas show.

The GPU outfit announced that its CEO, Dr Lisa Su, will deliver a keynote address at next year's CES and spill the beans on the new chips and GPUs. Yes, it's an announcement of an announcement.

"AMD is transforming the future of computing in our ever-expanding digital world and revolutionising the $35bn gaming industry," said Gary Shapiro, president and CEO of CTA, the folks behind CES.

"We look forward to Dr. Su's keynote as she paints a picture of the next-generation of computing that will help redefine the future of gaming and virtual entertainment."

Pushing aside all the PR waffle there, AMD could shake things up at CES with the reveal of a 7nm processor, as it would mean stealing the lead on Intel which is still struggling to get its next-gen 10nm CPUs to the market.

The new chips will use the Zen 2 architecture, which given how well the Zen architecture has worked out for the Ryzen processor family so far, should offer a properly noteworthy hike in performance.

On the GPU side, we can expect AMD to reveal some next-gen graphics accelerator architecture, which is currently believed to be using the codename of Navi. It will replace the Vega architecture at the heart of current Radeon graphics cards and is likely to also be based on 7nm architecture and make use of high-bandwidth memory 2 (HBM2).

We wouldn't be surprised to see AMD pop in some ray-tracing capabilities into Navi in order to not let Nvidia steal too much of a lead on Team Red. Or alternatively, it could double down on performance and support of features like HDR and improved FreeSync.

Really at the moment, it's all speculation from us, but CES 2019 promises to be an interesting showcase if nothing else. µ