LG officially shows off V40 ThinQ and 'hybrid' W7 Watch

GADGET MAKER LG has officially shown off the V40 ThinQ, its first smartphone to feature a whopping five cameras.

This news is unlikely to come as a surprise to many, as LG has been teasing the handset for some time, last week confirming its P20 Pro-rivaling snapper array.

LG has now given us a full rundown of the setup. On the back, you'll find three cameras: a standard 12MP f/1.5 lens, a 16MP f/1.9 107-degree wide angle lens and a 12MP f/2.4 sensor with 2x optical zoom.

Naturally, LG's AI camera features are correct and present, and the firm has also introduced a new 'Triple Preview' feature that allows you to see through all three rear cameras at the same time to see which lens will take the best photo in the situation.

There are two additional sensors on the front of the device, which weigh in at 5MP and 8MP, which combine to product bokeh-effect portrait shots.

Elsewhere, the V40 ThinQ packs an iPhone XS Max-rivaling 6.4in 3,120x1140 OLED Full Vision display, and while it's not completely bezel-free, LG boasts that its bottom bezel that is 1.6mm thinner than that found on the V30.

Underneath, you'll find a Snapdragon 845 chipset, with 6GB RAM, either 64GB or 128GB of storage and a 3,300mAh battery.

And on the audio front, the V40 is equipped with a 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC and, unlike the incoming OnePlus 6T, retains the 3.5mm headphone jack. It also has the '"Boombox Speaker' feature from the G7, which doubles the bass of conventional speakers by utilizing the internal space of the device as a resonance chamber.

LG says pricing and availability for the V40 ThinQ will be announced "soon".

The firm on Wednesday also launched the W7 Watch, an oddly-styled Android Wear smartwatch that pairs a circular touchscreen with traditional, mechanical hands.

In addition to, er, time-telling, LG boasts that these analogue hands can show additional information such as altimeter, barometer, stopwatch, timer and compass directions. Users can also opt to use the W7 in "watch-only" mode, which essentially turns off its smart features and boosts its battery life from two to 100 days.

Unfortunately, the LG Watch W7 doesn't pack Qualcomm's newly shown-off 3100 chip and instead packs the chipmaker's last-gen 2100 processor. You'll also find a 1.2in 360x360 LCD screen, 768MB RAM and 4GB internal storage.

The firm has yet to cough on pricing or availability details. µ