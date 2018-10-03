WiFi ditches nonsense version names for easy numbers

HEY, WE DON'T WANT to interrupt your busy day of watching paint dry, but in the latest crushingly dull but useful news WiFi is now getting clear version numbers.

Flip your router round - just be careful doing it - and you'll likely see a mixture of numbers and letters denoting what type of wireless connections it provides. Those pretty much appear to be nonsense with things like 802.11ac.

To the untrained eye, it's basically gobbledygook. So the folks at the WiFi Alliance, which has the thrilling job of implementing WiFi standards, have decided to simplify the whole thing by simply using numbers.

So the OG WiFi version 802.11b from 1999 will become WiFi 1, 802.11ac will be WiFi 5 and come next year WiFi 6 will show up.

This should make it a lot clearer to figure out if that ageing router your internet service provider gave you can support the latest WiFi standards which new gadgets like.

"WiFi 6 provides the foundation for a host of existing and emerging uses from streaming ultra high-definition movies at home or on the go, to mission-critical business applications requiring high bandwidth and low latency, to staying connected and productive while traversing large, congested networks in airports and train stations," explained the WiFi Alliance.

"WiFi devices may also use a user interface (UI) icon on the display to identify the generation of a network connection. The icons will display a Wi-Fi signal indicator and a numerical representation of the connection. Icons will adjust as users move between WiFi networks that provide a different user experience.

"When a user device displays a signal indicator icon accompanied by the number 6, indicating a Wi-Fi 6 connection, that device is utilizing the most advanced version of Wi-Fi available," the Wi-Fi Alliance also noted, for anyone who wants to know.

And yeah, that's about it, so we're off to watch the grass grow until something more exciting comes along. If you really like WiFi, please don't write in. µ