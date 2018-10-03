Amazon announces 4K version of its Fire TV Stick

AMAZON HAS announced the latest version of its wildly popular Fire Stick, the dongle that makes any television both smart and Amazon-themed.

The Fire Stick 4K, as the name suggests, is capable of showing UHD pictures, which will come as a relief for many users of Prime Video, as a lot of its original shows are filmed in the new format.

The new version is also 80 per cent more powerful than its predecessor thanks to a new 1.7Ghz quad-core processor - making it more powerful than many smartphones.

If you prefer, you can link your Fire Stick 4K to an Echo device and voice-control it that way, but the voice remote has been a winner for Amazon and that too has been updated. It's marketed as a separate device as it can be used with most of the current range of Fire TV products.

As well as HDR10+ UHD and Dolby Vision, sound is bolstered with Dolby Atmos compatibility.

"We've listened to our customers and pushed to deliver the complete 4K solution they are looking for, all within a compact stick form factor," said Eric Saarnio, Head of Amazon Devices, Europe. "Our new quad-core processor delivers a fast and fluid experience, and support for Dolby Vision and HDR10+ provides an amazing picture.

"Plus, the all-new Alexa Voice Remote lets you control your entertainment experience and use your voice to quickly find the content you want. Just say ‘Find 4K movies'. The team also invented an entirely new antenna technology and combined that with a powerful 802.11ac WiFi chip that optimises for a more seamless 4K UHD streaming experience."

This is a different device to the HDMI passthrough enabled Fire Cube launched in the US earlier in the year. That one still hasn't reached us in Blighty.

The Fire Stick 4K is available to preorder, with a release date set for 14 November. The stick is £29.99, or bundled with the Voice Remote, it'll be £49.99. The remote on its own is £29.99 too. There are also special bundle orders with the new Echo Dot, or for multiple Fire Sticks. μ