Microsoft releases Windows 10 October Update with more Android compatibility
The chest burst is complete
MICROSOFT HAS STARTED the rollout of what everyone is calling the October 2018 update to Windows 10.
As predicted, the software giant has now settled into a comfortable cycle of one update per equinox and is ready to blast your hardware with its latest 'as-a-service' improvements.
New in this edition is a cloud clipboard, which allows you to copy more than one thing at a time, which will also be available across other devices. It also keeps a history of your previous clippings.
This all forms part of Windows Timeline, the part of Windows that allows users to drop a task on one machine and seamlessly pick it up in another. New extensions for both Chrome and Firefox will let those who aren't keen on Edge (and let's face it, that's most of us) to get the same functionality. The Microsoft Launcher for Android will also get timeline support whilst Edge users will get a preview in early November.
The other big addition is Your Phone, which finally brings a more cohesive experience for Android users who want to connect their phone to their Windows desktop.
Features will include photo syncing and a direct interface to send and receive text messages via your device.
A few features are being retired, but most are being redeployed in an updated way.
This is the last release with the ‘Redstone' codename, and from next Spring, updates will have a rather duller codename based on the date, with 19H1 appearing in March. Well, maybe April-ish.
As ever, although the official start date is today, the update is rolling out in waves and you should start to hear your computer make pining noises once its available to you. In the meantime, based on previous performances, it might be best to avoid a manual install until we find out exactly what's wrong with this one. There's always something. μ
