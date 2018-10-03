Ofcom to probe EE and Vodafone over 'inaccurate' coverage claims

UK TELECOMS WATCHDOG Ofcom is to probe EE and Vodafone over claims the operators provided inaccurate information about their data coverage in rural areas.

The investigations, launched on 1 October, will examine whether both EE and Vodafone "failed to comply with its obligations under sections 135 and 136 of the Communications Act 2003". Under these sections, Ofcom requires operators to "provide accurate information upon request, in a designated format, and within a reasonable time period".

In the case of EE, Ofcom is looking into whether the company over-predicted its 3G coverage in rural areas, while Vodafone stands accused over "under-predicting" its 800MHz/4G coverage, "particularly in rural areas".

"The accuracy of the data provided to us under our formal powers is a matter that Ofcom takes very seriously and in light of these corrections we have decided to formally investigate this matter further," Ofcom said.

In a statement, EE apologised for "any confusion" caused but notes that it's only had to make "minor changes" to its predicted coverage levels.

"We've already updated our 3G coverage map in line with feedback from Ofcom, with only minor changes to the predicted coverage levels for our 3G network in some areas," a spokesperson said.

"Both our 2G and 4G networks are far larger overall, and have been in more places than 3G since 2016. This means our customers would have had voice coverage in these areas and there would have only been a difference in predicted data coverage for a very small number of customers in specific areas.

"We apologise for any confusion this may have caused, and we continue to work to give our customers the most accurate view of the coverage available to them so that they can make an informed decision about their choice of mobile network."

A Vodafone spokesperson said: "We report coverage data to Ofcom when requested. It appears that we may have been inadvertently under-reporting the extent of our 4G network coverage. This is because the data we have been submitting is adjusted to reflect the signal customers actually receive on their mobile phones.

"This is the data we use internally to assess customer coverage, whereas Ofcom reports on the theoretical strength of the signal at the location of the handset. The good news is that using Ofcom's measurement, our geographic coverage is higher." µ