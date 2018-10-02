Kim Kardashian is the 'most dangerous' celeb on the internet, says McAfee

This is the type of thing you want to avoid, kids

KIM KARDASHIAN - wife of Ye rapper and the standard by which all door frame widths are judged, has been named as the most dangerous celebrity on the interweb.

New research from McAfee to bolster the arrival of their 2019 range of online safety products, shows that the star of those things she is the most likely star to give you an infection.

Specifically, searching for Ms Karcrash is the most likely way to get your computer borked with some malware.

Unsurprisingly, in this world of Kevins, most of the top ten are women, with Naomi Campbell, Kourtney Kardashcam, Adele and Caroline Flack making up the top five in the UK.

In the US, Australian actress Ruby Rose, alumni of Orange Is The New Black and future lesbian Catwoman topped the list. Like most of the names on the American list, their names will mean less to us.

One thing to note though is that the only blokes in either top 10 are Brad William Henke who scrapes in at the Number 10 slot on the US list. Who he? Prison guard Piscatella in Orange Is The New Black. In the UK list Love Island's Kem Cetinay is in at 6.

The bottom (arf) half of the UK list goes Rose Byrne at 6, followed by Kem Citnay, Britney Spears, Emma Roberts (US Actress) and Ferne McCann (reality TV ‘star'). As the survey notes, there's fewer musicians in the top 10 this year. Perhaps a sign of the times. Last year's 'winner' Craig David didn't even crack the top 10.

The only male musicians in the list are Ed Sheeran at 29, and Drake at 30, though we expect half of the Drake searches were by Carly.

Of course, readers of the INQUIRER are far too savvy to fall for such chicanery, as they can spot malicious sites a mile off, but as hackers get bolder, anyone can be a victim.

Kim's famous "break the internet" photo could well be bourne out in reality if you click the wrong link, and everything could very well go pear-shaped. As it were.

Mcafee's advice? Be careful what you click - choose reliable sources and not the first link you see. Apply all updates as soon as they become available. Use security protection when you browse.

McAfee would doubtless like us to mention their new products, but sufficed to say its implied. Finally, use parental control software. Presumably that's just if you have kids though.

McAfee's guide on "How Not To Break The Internet" can be found here. μ