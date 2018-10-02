Google announces safer extensions in Chrome 70

GOOGLE HAS announced a new set of rules for developers wanting to create extensions for its Chrome browser.

Starting with Chrome 70, a new set of functionality will start to appear for users that lets them specify which websites can be accessed by the extension, rather than an open season as is the case currently.

Users will also be able to click a single button to give access to an extension that needs it, just by landing on it.

The new rules are in effect now, meaning no new submissions to the Chrome Web Store that don't meet the criteria are no longer being accepted. That means anything with obfuscated code.

Google explains, "…first and foremost, it's crucial that users be able to trust the extensions they install are safe, privacy-preserving, and performant. Users should always have full transparency about the scope of their extensions' capabilities and data access."

From 2019, all developers will need two-factor authentication (2FA) on their accounts to make it less likely that someone could doctor and post a fake version of an extendion.

All this is a curtain raiser to an initative called "Manifest v3" which will bring on a range of improvements including more narrowly-scoped and declarative APIs, additional user mechanism for permissions and modernised options, such as a new type of background process.

If you're a developer reading this and are thinking "uh-oh - extra work" - Google isn't going to deny it:

"We recognize that some of the changes announced today may require effort in the future, depending on your extension. But we believe the collective result will be worth that effort for all users, developers, and for the long term health of the Chrome extensions ecosystem. "

If you have obfuscated code in your extension, you've got till the end of the year to get rid of it or you'll have it removed. And if there's any remotely hosted code in there? Google has its eye on you, too.

Previously, Google announced that sideloading extensions from outside the Web Store is being outlawed starting in Chrome 71. μ