Google's Nest announces the Thermostat E (and it's coming to the UK)

GOOGLE'S NEST smart home brand has released the first update to its thermostat since being taken back under the wing of Google.

The Nest Thermostat E has been redesigned to be more "subtle" with a frosted front and a "halo" around the display. It can be wall-mounted or used on a table with the supplied stand. It also has the same fabric as other Google hardware which will help it blend in amongst your 33 Google Home devices. Even some Nest cameras have Google Assistant built in.

The Thermostat E can be self-installed as it uses the same wiring as a standard thermostat, with Nest suggesting you can go from zero-to-hero in under an hour. As with all devices from Nest, it comes with wifi (dual band) and Bluetooth LE. Everything you need is in the box - the display, the wall box, and all the fixings to make it fit in to the house.

The new Nest comes with a schedule programmed straight out of the box, but then continues to learn when people are out and when they're home, to save even more money.

As well as manual control from phones, laptops and voice assistants, the ‘True Radiant' setting, far from being a new fragrance from Laboratoire Garnier, is a way of overriding your settings to ensure the house doesn't get too hot too soon, if the commute is a bit delayed, or you decide there's time for "just one more for the road".

As usual, the "Works With Nest" standard will allow it to interconnect with thousands of other devices, including third party controllers like Smartthings and Athom Homey. Plus although it's not officially mentioned, we have a hunch it'll work just fine with Amazon Alexa too.

The Nest Thermostat E is available to pre-order now for £199, with availability from the middle of this month.

