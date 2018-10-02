Intel Core i9-9900K pops up on Amazon US for $582.50

INTEL'S HIGH-END NEXT-GEN Core i9-9900K has prematurely popped up on the US Amazon store with an attached price tag of $582.50.

The listing has appeared to have been removed but it was first spotted by Twitter user Momomo_us and then Tom Altcorn of Tom's Hardware also found it, so the leaked information looks legitimate.

In Blighty bullion that price comes to around £450, which isn't cheap but also isn't unexpected for a processor that will sit at the top-end of Intel's ninth-generation CPU line-up once it is properly revealed.

For the money, and according to leaked info so far, the Core i9-9900K will have eight cores and 16 threads, will use Intel's 14nm++ fabrication process, and with clock up to 5GHz out of the box.

Speaking of boxes, the screenshot captured by Momomo_us shows some interesting packaging for the CPU in the form of a 12-sided colourful pack. All very fancy but we suspect once that CPU is popped into a motherboard socket that box will be recycled or consigned to a life under someone's stairs or packed at the back of cupboard dedicated to gubbins.

The leak of the pricing sets the stage for other ninth-gen Intel Core chips that are expected to be officially revealed before too long. Likely the Core i7 9-series CPU will start at a hundred or so dollars cheaper followed by the Core i5 at the $200-$250 mark and the Core i3 somewhere near $100.

The pricing is likely to track along with that of the current eighth-generation Coffee Lake S processors, given the 9-series is expected to be a Coffee Lake refresh rather than a significant step change.

Intel's next big step will come once it can produce 10-nanometre CPUs at scale and for use in consumer laptops and desktops, but we'll likely need to wait before at least 2019 before we see such CPUs. µ