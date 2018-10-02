Google's Project Stream will bring Assassin's Creed Odyssey to Chrome

GOOGLE COULD BE GETTING into the game streaming if its initiative to bring UbiSoft's Assassin's Creed Odyssey to Chrome browsers is anything to go by.

Dubbed Project Stream - great original thinking there, lads - Google is using the initiative to figure out how to stream complex content like graphically demanding games to browsers.

Project Stream isn't some new gaming streaming service that will be rolled out imminently, rather it's currently "a technical test to solve some of the biggest challenges of streaming" to supposedly push the limits of streaming demanding applications.

"Streaming media has transformed the way we consume music and video, making it easy to instantly access your favourite content. It's a technically complex process that has come a long way in a few short years, but the next technical frontier for streaming will be much more demanding than video," explained Catherine Hsiao, product manager at Google.

"The idea of streaming such graphically-rich content that requires near-instant interaction between the game controller and the graphics on the screen poses a number of challenges. When streaming TV or movies, consumers are comfortable with a few seconds of buffering at the start, but streaming high-quality games requires latency measured in milliseconds, with no graphic degradation."

Streaming may have come a long way over the recent years, thanks to the likes of Netflix and Spotify, but game streaming has always lagged behind. The OnLive game streaming service was once heralded to be the future but quickly faded away and was absorbed by Sony. And Nvidia's GeForce Now service looks promising but is still in its early days and has a limited number of games available.

Microsoft and it's ambitions to create an Xbox game streaming service for multiple devices looks very promising, but we've not heard much since E3 2018. So Google's efforts could help step game streaming forwards, especially if it can reduce the need for a nippy network connection in order to provide decent streaming.

But before you rush to Chrome, there Assassin's Creed Odyssey test is limited in both numbers or participants and to the US. And you'll need a 25Mbps connection, which means Roland Moore-Colyer is out of luck. µ