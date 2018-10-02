HP's Spectre Folio is a 2-in-1 laptop coated in, er, leather

WHAT DOES EVERY GOOD LAPTOP NEED? If you're asking HP, it's a slice of dead animal stitched on top to resemble a classic folio holder.

The PC maker's new Spectre Folio 2-in-1 comes wrapped in a dark brown leather cover, which looks surprisingly classy from official pics; we reckon it probably smells bloody lovely as well.

It might sound bizarre to put leather over a laptop, but Microsoft slathered its Surface Laptop in Alcantara and we've seen plenty of devices with wood or bamboo covers, so leather seems pretty conservative.

That folio cover allows the Spectre Folio to be used as a laptop with a neat-looking keyboard, as a tablet with the keyboard folded back behind the display, or in picture mode with the folio leathery bits propping up the display yet keeping the trackpad in view so it can be used without prodding the screen.

It all looks rather nice and much like the Spectre x360, it'll be a device that aims to appeal to people who want a 2-in-1 machine that looks at home in a swanky design studio as it does in plush corporate offices.

Specs wise, the Spectre Folio comes with a 13.3in full HD display with Intel's new power-saving 1W panel to allow the 2-in-1 to achieve a touted 18 hours of battery life. That version is available for pre-order today while a model with a 4K panel is expected to turn up late December.

Intel's latest Coffee Lake S Y-series Core i7 chip is available and matched with up to 16GB of RAM, while storage can go up to a hefty 2TB of SSD space.

HP is also embracing Microsoft's 'Always Connected PC' ethos by making use of a gigabit LTE connection and offering an optional nano-SIM slot and embedded eSIM for added cellular connectivity while out and about or in a situation where you don't trust the free WiFi hotspot of a dodgy-looking cafe.

The HP Spectre Folio is available for pre-order right now for £1,499, which seems surprisingly reasonable for such a machine, though the competition is tight in the 2-in-1 and ultraportable market so HP's Spectre Folio will need to perform and feel as good as it's picture would suggest. µ