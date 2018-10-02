AMD Zen 2 leak points to powerful 7nm Ryzen 3 processors

THINGS ARE ALL ZEN at AMD but probably not in the way you'd think, as leaked information has spilled the beans on what shape the chip maker's second-gen Zen architecture could look like.

The Zen 2 architecture will support 7-nanometre processors, with an engineering chip touted to have eight cores and 16 threads, according to WCCFTech and a forum member of HardOCP.

Said chip also reportedly clocks from a 4GHz base speed to 4.5GHz, which isn't a dramatic boost but does indicate there's plenty of performance on offer before it even begins to stretch its silicon sinews. However, the forum poster notes the chip crashes a lot, so AMD's boffins still need to do some fiddling in order to get a stable processor ready.

If this leak is legit, it paints a picture that third-generation Ryzen processors will be built on the 7nm fabrication process, which would make a mug of Intel, which is still struggling to get 10nm processors to the market.

Currently, Ryzen 2 processors are a confusingly built on the 12nm Zen architecture, so a step to 7nm could be a significant leap in the performance next-generation Ryzen CPUs could offer.

It's already been confirmed that AMD's EPYC server-grade processors will make use of the 7nm process and the Zen 2 architecture, so it would make sense that AMD is working on a Ryzen take on Zen 2, albeit likely to debut some months after the Epyc chips filter into the data centre world.

According to the person on HardOCP, the Zen 2-based consumer CPU was already showing performance that's been chasing Intel's powerful eighth-generation Coffee Lake S Core i7-8700K.

That being said Intel is due to refresh of its Coffee Lake line up and we're not be expecting to see Zen 2-based Ryzen 3 processors until mid-2019, so such comparisons are a tad pointless.

Still, the leak shows that AMD is poised to maintain its competitive stance against Intel which for some years had dominated the mid to high-end CPU market. But stiffer competition between the two chip makers is resulting in each pushing themselves to make better processors which is good news for PC fans. µ