AMD Zen 2 leak points to powerful 7nm Ryzen 3 processors
Leaked info details chip with 8 cores that can run up to 4.5GHz
THINGS ARE ALL ZEN at AMD but probably not in the way you'd think, as leaked information has spilled the beans on what shape the chip maker's second-gen Zen architecture could look like.
The Zen 2 architecture will support 7-nanometre processors, with an engineering chip touted to have eight cores and 16 threads, according to WCCFTech and a forum member of HardOCP.
Said chip also reportedly clocks from a 4GHz base speed to 4.5GHz, which isn't a dramatic boost but does indicate there's plenty of performance on offer before it even begins to stretch its silicon sinews. However, the forum poster notes the chip crashes a lot, so AMD's boffins still need to do some fiddling in order to get a stable processor ready.
If this leak is legit, it paints a picture that third-generation Ryzen processors will be built on the 7nm fabrication process, which would make a mug of Intel, which is still struggling to get 10nm processors to the market.
Currently, Ryzen 2 processors are a confusingly built on the 12nm Zen architecture, so a step to 7nm could be a significant leap in the performance next-generation Ryzen CPUs could offer.
It's already been confirmed that AMD's EPYC server-grade processors will make use of the 7nm process and the Zen 2 architecture, so it would make sense that AMD is working on a Ryzen take on Zen 2, albeit likely to debut some months after the Epyc chips filter into the data centre world.
According to the person on HardOCP, the Zen 2-based consumer CPU was already showing performance that's been chasing Intel's powerful eighth-generation Coffee Lake S Core i7-8700K.
That being said Intel is due to refresh of its Coffee Lake line up and we're not be expecting to see Zen 2-based Ryzen 3 processors until mid-2019, so such comparisons are a tad pointless.
Still, the leak shows that AMD is poised to maintain its competitive stance against Intel which for some years had dominated the mid to high-end CPU market. But stiffer competition between the two chip makers is resulting in each pushing themselves to make better processors which is good news for PC fans. µ
