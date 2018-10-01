Windows 10 adoption could catch up to Windows 7 by the new year

MICROSOFT could see Windows 10 finally catch up to evergreen Windows 7 by the new year if this months market share figures are anything to go by.

The monthly numbers from Netmarketshare show 40.88 per cent of desktop users on Windows 7, with Windows 10 at 37.44 per cent, just 3.44 behind as we head into the busy period of Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Santa's subsequent annual giveaway.

Third place goes to the latest version of macOS, with version 10.13 on 6.08 per cent. Windows 8.1 is fourth on 4.86, with Windows XP now fifth on 3.19.

Sixth is Linux (excluding Ubuntu) on 1.51, with macOS 10.12 and 10.11 on 1.36 and 0.98 per cent respectively.

Windows 8 is on 0.95 and the top ten is completed by Ubuntu with 0.66 per cent.

This puts the overall figures at 87.56 per cent for Windows, macOS at 9.52, Linux at 2.21, Chrome OS at 0.33.

Across all device types, Android remains the leader with 40.39 per cent, albeit across what remains a very fragmented range of versions. Windows is on 37.55, iOS 15.99, Mac OS 4.08 and Linux on 0.97 per cent.

At the bottom of the table, there are still more people using Series 40 devices from ‘old Nokia' than Windows Phone OS, but both outstrip BRIM OS, which is still supported by Blackberry despite most new phones from the company running an augmented Android.

Stripped down by version and Windows 7 is the most popular single OS at 17.53, but Windows 10 is right behind on 16.06 per cent.

This is important because Windows 7 will reach EoL in just 14 months, and we all saw how hard it was to tear people away from Windows XP.

Third is iOS 11.4 on 10.32. Places four through nine are made up from various versions of Android. Version 8.0 is the most popular at 7.8 per cent, followed by 7.0 (7.72), 6.0 (7.17), 8.1 (4.66), 7.1 (4.24) and Android 5.1 (3.9 per cent).

Android 9.0 Pie is a long way behind, demonstrating yet again that despite improvements in recent years, the ecosystem is still hugely fragmented with Lollipop 5.1, which is three and a half years old, still figuring in a top ten breakdown, unlikely in no small part to its use in early Android One phones.

Although Windows 10 is available for a much larger range of devices than its predecessors, by isolating the Desktop/Laptop market we can see that its traditional core market is finally catching up, as any opposition from Windows 8 has now all but evaporated completely. μ