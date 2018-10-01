More code hints that Google's new Pixel hardware will dual boot Windows 10

The first Pixelbook is expected to gain two new siblings next week

GOOGLE COULD be planning a major curveball with its forthcoming Google Pixel Slate, one of two rumoured Chrome OS devices expected to launch on 9 October alongside the Pixel 3 range.

A commit in Chromium, the open source version of Chrome and the basis for the Chrome OS operating system, suggests that Windows 10 could be available as a dual boot.

The line in question, spotted by 9to5Google, says "Windows 10 will BSOD early during boot […] with the way things are currently laid out."

Another says "I've got an OS that can't boot with the way things are currently laid out."

We already kinda knew that the Pixelbook, and likely the Pixelbook 2, were likely to have an option for Windows 10, that much had been leaked already. But the 2-in-1 tablet codenamed Nocturne and almost certainly set for release as the Pixel Slate also seems likely to have Windows 10 functionality. too.

The article does point out that this doesn't mean that dual-boot will be available at launch. After all, there's no official acknowledgement from Google that the functionality exists and if there are still BSOD issues this close to the 9th October event, there's every chance that this is something that is still very much under the radar.

What's particularly exciting about this is that Windows 10 would make the ‘Made By Google' range a lot more attractive to potential buyers. Although the Pixelbook garnered some excellent reviews, the £1,000 price tag would have put many off, given that it involves ditching everything familiar in favour of a relatively new web-based operating system.

But with Chrome OS, which also runs Android and now Linux apps, as well as Windows 10, the 2018 Pixel hardware range could end up being one of the most versatile machines on the market, and would finally, more than likely, be a head-to-head competitor with the ever-expanding Microsoft Surface range. μ