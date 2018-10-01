Google is paying over £16bn to Apple for two years as Safari's primary search engine

GOOGLE AND APPLE are some strange bedfellows. As much as Apple would like to distance itself, it knows that its users will want access to Google, and Google knows the value of having that many potential eyes on its search engine.

But it's Google that has to cough up, and the sums involved are eye-watering. Reports have emerged suggesting that Google will be paying $9bn (£6.9bn) in 2018 and $12bn (£9.2bn) in 2019 to be the primary search engine in Apple's Safari browser.

This represents a huge jump from the approximately $3bn (£2.3bn) paid by the search giant for 2017, based on other analyst data.

The figures aren't based on any number released by either firm, but by analysts at Goldman Sachs leaving some to question how accurate they can be, given the huge size of the jump.

Either way, it's a huge sum of money but a drop in the ocean compared to how much Google would be expected to make from ad revenue from Apple users' searches and the associated advertising.

"We believe Apple is one of the biggest channels of traffic acquisition for Google," said the report from analyst Rod Hall, according to a story on Business Insider.

The last time the figure was officially released was 2014 when court filings from one of the many lawsuits that Google is embroiled in, most likely its ongoing fight with Oracle over the intellectual property of aspects of the Android operating system. At that time the figure was a more modest $1bn (£767.8m) suggesting that Apple is squeezing hard, though it's not known who may be competing for the 'gig'.

Google has always been forthcoming in its support for its services via iOS particularly, and often releases features for its apps on iOS first. Additionally, many iOS users still prefer Google Maps to Apple Maps, despite the latter fixing the problems that caused its somewhat cringemaking debut. μ