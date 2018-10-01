Best Buy has been selling the Google Chromecast 3 ahead of its announcement

A BEST BUY store in the US has been selling the unannounced third-generation version of Google's Chromecast dongle.

Redditor GroveStreetHomey posted a picture of the device which he says he was unable to set up as the Google Home app requires an update which is not currently available.

The Chromecast 3 appears to share its looks with its predecessor, but ditches the etched Chrome logo for a blank face, save for a subtle "G" logo, with a matt black surface and more rounded curves. In fact, it looks quite a lot like a thinner, rounder Chromecast Ultra in any case.

The buyer says that he was after a Chromecast Ultra, but staff had put aside the device which wouldn't scan through the till for obvious reasons. Fortunately for us, they put it through as a Chromecast 2 instead and our Homey was able to take it home and photograph it alongside a real Chromecast 2.

Yesterday, another Redditor, BigGigabit, added that they too had been able to pick up the device in their local Best Buy.

We can't tell much about the new device from all this. We'd rather hoped that there might be some specs on the box, but it they haven't been provided.

What we think is likely is that the new device will replace both the regular and Ultra versions with 4K support, and rumours continue to persist that it will allow connection of joypads and other accessories via Bluetooth, meaning it will effectively become not just a casting device but at some level, a full media centre akin to Roku and Amazon Fire.

Some rumours suggest it could be running a full version of Android TV.

Google is also rumoured to be adding its own Google "Home Hub" with a screen, after the launch of products from JBL and Lenovo earlier in the year with even more slated.

Both products are expected to arrive at Google's Hardware launch next week (9th) which should also see a new range of Pixel phones and a second Pixelbook laptop which may run Windows as well as Chrome OS. μ