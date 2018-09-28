The Inquirer

Hacker says he'll broadcast takedown of Zuck's Facebook profile

A SELF-STYLED 'white hat' hacker is promising to broadcast his takedown of Mark Zuckerberg's Facebook profile on Sunday.

Bloomberg reports that 23-year-old Chang Chi-yuan, a "well known" Taiwanese hacker, will delete the Facebook founder's account and broadcast himself doing so on Facebook Live.

In a post to his 26,000 followers, Chang confirmed his plans to carry out the stunt. "Broadcasting the deletion of FB founder Zuck's account," he said, adding: "Scheduled to go live."

According to Bloomberg, Chang is a minor celebrity in Taiwan. He's gone on talk shows to discuss his exploits, made it onto Japanese messaging giant Line's 2016 bug-hunters hall of fame list and made claims - none of which have been verified, mind - that he's successfully carried out attacks on Apple and Tesla. 

He was also reportedly sued by a local bus operator after breaching their systems to nab a ticket for just NT$1 (0.0025p). 

"I don't want to be a proper hacker, and I don't even want to be a hacker at all," Chang said in a recent post. "I'm just bored and try to dabble so that I can earn some money."

If he's successful in his latest stunt, this would mark the second time that Zuck's Facebook account has been defaced.

Back in 2013, a Palestinian security researcher discovered he could post anything directly onto any user's profile. He took a direct approach to revealing the bug, posting on the Zuck's page: "Dear Mark Zuckerberg. Sorry for breaking your privacy, I had no other choice to make after all the reports I sent to Facebook."

Chang's hack, assuming Facebook - which hasn't yet commented - doesn't put a stop to it is scheduled to begin on Sunday at 11am UK time. Time to get the popcorn in. µ

