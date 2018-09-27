Vivaldi browser hits version 2.0 with encrypted cross-machine syncing

THE VIVALDI BROWSER created by Jon von Tetzchner, the original brains behind Opera has launched its version 2.0, offering a privacy-conscious version of Chromium, the open source web viewer on which both are based.

Vivaldi collects no personal data and uses DuckDuckGo instead of Google as its primary search engine. In addition, Quant, another secure search engine, has been added as an option to this edition.

"Some of those business models we don't want to be a part of," explains von Tetzchner. "There's this debate about whether you should track users or no. We don't do it, and we don't think we should."

The new version offers a whole bunch of new and largely unique features. Syncing across machines is something that we all want, but Vivaldi uses its own end-to-end encrypted servers so bookmarks, autofill data, history and passwords can't get into "their" hands.

Additionally, tab management has been improved so you can stack and organise tags, search them, and give them clearer names to make it easier to find them again later.

A new visual history feature takes advantage of the trust that encryption brings to show you statistics about your browsing in a more interesting way.

A new series of sidebar windows can give you more space to work across multiple sites, get to your most used sites and offers additional tools including a notepad, screenshot capture of both full pages and sections, and deep dives on the properties of the photos within a web page.

Finally, the range of mouse gestures and keyboard shortcuts has been increased so you can do almost everything with the flick of a wrist.

Although Vivaldi is small, with just 0.05 per cent market share as of June 2018 (source: Statcounter) it has big ambitions including integration of an email client "E3" later in the year. You can download it free from the Vivaldi website.

In the past von Tetzchner has accused the big players of "cutting out" smaller rivals like his own, accusing Google of blocking his Adwords account after he criticised him in the media. μ