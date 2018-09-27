AMD reportedly set to grab 30 per cent of the desktop CPU market

IT TURNS OUT that making decent processors that can challenge Intel has unsurprisingly worked out well for AMD.

The chipmaker is set to snaffle 30 per cent of the desktop CPU market, according to Taiwan's DigiTimes, which talked to sources familiar with AMD's upcoming fourth quarter 2018 results.

A few years ago AMD was languishing well behind Intel, with processors that were fine for multi-threaded workloads and for budget PCs but couldn't really compete with Intel's Core CPUs - we know some of you are AMD fans and have your own thoughts but please don't @ us.

But AMD's comeback can be attributed to the rise of its Ryzen processors built out of Team Red's Zen architecture, which have been able to better compete with the recent Intel chips.

Furthermore, DigiTimes notes that AMD has made some smart decisions with the way it handles its chip foundry strategy, having loosened ties with foundry GlobalFoundries and cosied up to TSMC to fabricate its processors.

Intel's struggle to get 10nm Core processors out to the market has also been attributed to going in AMD's favour, as the lack of a proper step forward by Intel has apparently seen PC markers tap up AMD for processors.

AMD's EPYC server processors have also been helping the chipmaker keep ticking along, with it winning the attention of server makers like Samsung Electronics, Dell, HP and Mellanox.

That being said, AMD is still not in a position to knock Intel of the top spot a the desktop processor and server CPU king. But AMD's ongoing comeback is helping provide more competition in the processor market and should force Intel to innovate, which is good news for PC fans if a headache for Intel which could probably do without the competition. µ