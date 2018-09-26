Amazon Alexa is suffering widespread borkage across Europe
AI assistant is 'having trouble understanding right now'
AMAZON'S ALEXA is suffering major disruption across the UK and Europe.
Down Detector shows that the so-called "smart" assistant has been beset by issues since 8am UK time, and while it appeared to be bouncing back by 9.30am, some Echo owners - including us here at INQ - were still experiencing problems at the time of writing.
Here at INQ Towers, Alexa tells us "it's having trouble understanding right now", while others are reporting that their device is fully borked and won't respond to commands whatsoever.
Naturally, Amazon Echo owners - some who are unable to control their smart home appliances using the AI assistant - have taken to Twitter to moan about the outage.
My #Alexa has been stuttering and jittery all day.— Laurence Doherty (@DocFourFour) September 26, 2018
This is it people. The lights will go out. The doors will lock. The cars will drive off themselves.
We only have ourselves to blame.#Alexageddon
@AmazonUK Alexa is down. My house is totally broken. I'm leaving the country - seems like the only viable option.— Graham Whitehouse (@gdwhitehouse) September 26, 2018
😂😂😂😂
So Alexa's been down for over five hours now. It is coming back, right @amazonecho?— Gavin Whenman (@GavinWhenman) September 26, 2018
Amazon has yet to comment, but it's advising users to restart their Echo device - to no avail. As Engadget reports, it's likely that Amazon Web Service (AWS) service issues are to blame.
We'll update this article as we hear more. µ
INQ Latest
High-profile apps use 'clever tactics' to trick users into sharing data
Amazon and AccuWeather follow the word of the GDPR, but not its spirit
Ex-NSA staffer sentenced to more than five years in jail for taking work home
It feels like there's a moral here
Amazon Alexa is suffering widespread borkage across Europe
AI assistant is 'having trouble understanding right now'