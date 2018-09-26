Google relaxes its stance on crypto-related advertising

GOOGLE HAS COOLED its stance on crypto ads, saying it will now allow "regulated" cryptocurrency exchanges in Japan and the US to run ads on its platform.

Earlier this year, the company got itself in a tizz about crypto-related advertising and announced a blanket ban on any ads promoting cryptocurrencies, their exchanges and wallets and companies that look to offer advice about digital money investments.

The move came as Google looked to cull the increasing number of high-profile crypto-scams, telling CNBC at the time: "We've seen enough consumer harm or potential for consumer harm that it's an area that we want to approach with extreme caution."

This came as a blow to legitimate crypto companies, as Google - along with Facebook, which also purged crypto and ICO-related ads - owns one of the largest advertising networks in the world.

The firm announced this week, however, that it's relaxing the ban, allowing regulated crypto exchanges to purchase ads through Google's platform in the US and Japan starting next month.

"The Google Ads policy on Financial products and services will be updated in October 2018 to allow regulated cryptocurrency exchanges to advertise in the United States and Japan," Google confirmed on Tuesday

"Advertisers will need to be certified with Google for the specific country in which their ads will serve. Advertisers will be able to apply for certification once the policy launches in October."

Google still plans to reject ads for ICOs, which are loosely regulated fundraising efforts, and ads for crypto wallets and trading advice, according to CNBC.

Google hasn't said why it's relaxing the ban, but it likely comes because the hype and fluctating value of digital currency, and the subsequent negative side-effects, has died down significantly since the restrictions were announced.

The u-turn follows a similar decision from Facebook, which began re-allowing cryptocurrency adverts back in June following its own ban. µ