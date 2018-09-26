Microsoft's Windows 10 October Update might arrive next week

MICROSOFT MIGHT RELEASE its Windows 10 October Update, nee September update, in less than a week's time.

That's according to a member of the MyDigitalLife forum (via Windows Latest) who suggests that the latest preview build of Windows 10 (17763), which was released last week, is likely the final version of the October Update that will be pushed to the PCs of the masses.

Not only is the same build number now on Xbox, HoloLens, and the Fast and Slow rings, but the forum member also uncovered electronic software delivery (ESD) images for the build which all but confirms it's the RTM release. Adding weight to this is the link to the products.xml page from which these images are said to be sourced, which references '20181002'.

While this is hardly conclusive evidence, all signs point to a release date of 2 October - assuming Microsoft doesn't encounter any last minute bugs or signs of borkage.

A 2 October release date would make sense, too, as Microsoft is holding a Surface event on the same day.

The mysterious event is expected to see the debut of the Surface Laptop 2. According to a handful of recent leaks, the second-gen device will pack the same 13.5in 2,556x1,504 screen as its predecessor, and will sport a near identical design.

However, reports suggest that higher-end Surface Laptop 2 devices will be packing Whiskey Lake chips - although a shortage means you may be waiting a while for them - and a bevy of colour options at launch, including black, blue, burgundy and platinum.

Connectiviy-wise, you can expect the usual array of ports, including USB-A, mini display, headphone jack and Surface Connect along the left-hand side.

We've heard there might be new Surface Pros too, but we'll have to wait another six days to be sure. µ