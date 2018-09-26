Nvidia's RTX 2070 GPU arrives next month as cheapest Turing card yet

GRAPHICS OUTFIT Nvidia has confirmed the release date for its GeForce RTX 2070 GPU.

In a post on Twitter, Nvidia revealed that the card will become available on 17 October. Pricing for the RTX 2070 will begin at $499 (around £380) and a "factory-overclocked" Founders Edition card will be available on the Nvidia site priced at $599 (£450), making it the most affordable GPU in the Turing lineup so far.

Nvidia's RTX 2070 was first shown off last month as an affordable alternative to the firm's the top-of-the-line GeForce RTX 2080 Ti and RTX 2080 cards.

Based on the Turing architecture, the RTX 2070 is VR-ready and supports real-time ray tracing, with Nvidia boasting that Turing can process graphics at six times the speed of its previous Pascal architecture.

In terms of specs, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 features 2,304 CUDA cores and 8GB of GDDR6 video memory. Clockspeed for the Founders Edition sits at 1,710MHz while the standard version runs at 1,620MHz.

Nvidia claims the GeForce RTX 2070 can perform 45 trillion RTX operations per second (compared to 60 trillion and 75 trillion respectively for the GeForce RTX 2080 and GeForce RTX 2080 Ti), but has yet to reveal how the GPU will compare with its predecessors, the GTX 1070 and GTX 1070 Ti.

However, benchmarking scores for its RTX 2080 card suggest that gamers can expect some pretty impressive performance gains. µ